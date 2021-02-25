Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $17.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,462 shares of company stock worth $8,080,531 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

