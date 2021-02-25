Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Raised to $250.00 at SVB Leerink

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

RGEN stock opened at $215.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 359,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

