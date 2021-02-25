Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.62. 13,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,421. Repligen has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.52, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.95.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.