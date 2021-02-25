Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (RWC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 9th

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX) (ASX:RWC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.49.

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (RWC.AX)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

