Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) President Sells $1,712,379.44 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RS stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.42. 338,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $139.45. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.