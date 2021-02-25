Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $141.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit's fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4% and 6.5%, respectively. The company is likely to benefit from business-restructuring initiatives, reorganization actions (80/20), cost-saving measures and supply-chain efforts. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders handsomely boosts its strength. For first-quarter 2021, the company predicts earnings of $1.55-$1.75 per share, suggesting 26% (at the mid-point) growth year over year. However, the company’s exposure to international markets and persistent forex woes as well as adverse impacts of divestitures is a concern. Moreover, weakness across general industrial and alternative energy end markets might affect the top line in the near term. In the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have underperformed the industry.”

RBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $138.53 on Monday. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

