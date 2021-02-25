Reef Price Down 7.3% This Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $113.54 million and approximately $149.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00743039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00042943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

