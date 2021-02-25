Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Shares Down 8.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. 1,029,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,932,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $71.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,632 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Reed’s by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Reed’s by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

