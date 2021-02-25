Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -183.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,895,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5,945.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

