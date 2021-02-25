Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE: TIH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$96.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$91.50 to C$99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$96.00 to C$99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

2/12/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$95.00.

1/14/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$92.00.

1/12/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$101.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$96.00.

TIH traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.56. 16,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$89.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.53. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 29.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 7,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.16, for a total value of C$681,512.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,272,515.80. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. Insiders sold a total of 15,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,640 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

