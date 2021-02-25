Realogy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,355 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,594% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Realogy has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLGY. Compass Point increased their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

