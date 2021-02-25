RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Financial Survey

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Beach Restaurants and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.79%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RCI Hospitality $132.33 million 4.52 -$6.09 million $0.51 130.29

California Beach Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RCI Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A RCI Hospitality -4.60% 2.96% 1.29%

Risk & Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

