Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.44.

TSE HBM traded down C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.85. 1,242,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.25. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

