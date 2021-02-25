Raymond James Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $58.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

EVER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.16 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $743,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,886. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 92.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 48.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 139,942 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 37.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 214.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

