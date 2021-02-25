Raymond James Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $69.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 4,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,988. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,995,000 after buying an additional 661,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after buying an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,963,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,506,000 after buying an additional 362,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after buying an additional 306,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

