Raul Padilla Sells 1,700 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raul Padilla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunge alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.