Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 7,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

