Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Northland Securities

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 700.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

