Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,591,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,821. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.