Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Sells £205,555.72 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) insider Martin Anthony Clyburn sold 138,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £205,555.72 ($268,559.86).
LON RFX opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 237.50 ($3.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.12.
