RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a PE ratio of 234.33 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.