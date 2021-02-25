Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,006 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 777,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,560,000 after buying an additional 407,892 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2,181.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 377,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 365,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

