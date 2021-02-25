Quincy B. Troupe Sells 2,721 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $38.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,081.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,287. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,018.24 and a 200-day moving average of $947.21.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.