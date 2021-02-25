Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.41 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 51,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,077,000 after purchasing an additional 795,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 121,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,226. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

