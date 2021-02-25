Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.73. 158,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,498. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

