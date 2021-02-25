Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,619 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,551. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

