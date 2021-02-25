Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.91.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $330.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

