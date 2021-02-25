Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 5,582 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,222. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

