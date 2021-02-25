Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 25,303 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,593 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $14,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $10,882,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Bank of America raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

