Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,385,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.