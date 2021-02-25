Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 4,873 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 206.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

