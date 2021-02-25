Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

NYSE KEY opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

