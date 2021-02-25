Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,431 Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after buying an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

NYSE RBC opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

