Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,895 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GrafTech International by 950.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 699,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 633,171 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GrafTech International by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,827,879 shares of company stock valued at $230,767,360 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.