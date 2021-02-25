Quanex Building Products (NX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $578,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

