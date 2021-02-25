Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman Sells $584,223.75 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 23,605 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $584,223.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NX. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 81.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.