Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

