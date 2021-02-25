Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.