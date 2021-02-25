Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XM. William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

XM stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

