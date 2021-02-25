Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XM. William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

XM stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

