Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of XM stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

