Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

