Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

