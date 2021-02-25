QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

