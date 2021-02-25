QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 5.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507,333. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

