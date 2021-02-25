Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,679,656 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £31.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.