Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Raised by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 567.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,543,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $6.00 on Thursday, reaching $173.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

