QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QEP Resources had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Shares of NYSE:QEP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 144,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $863.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 5.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QEP. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

