Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Raised by Analyst

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

WLK opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $5,442,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.