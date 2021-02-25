Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Cut by Analyst

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PubMatic in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.