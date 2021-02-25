Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSX. Pareto Securities downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,180,797 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

