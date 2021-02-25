Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,691. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.