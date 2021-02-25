Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Issued By William Blair

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

PEN stock opened at $288.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.72. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.15 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Penumbra by 561.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 200.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 16.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

